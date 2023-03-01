Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Holdings in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 21,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Equity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Equity Bancshares by 3.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 756,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,402,000 after purchasing an additional 26,350 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 153.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 28.2% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Julie A. Huber sold 887 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $27,186.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,999.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Craig L. Anderson sold 1,275 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $39,078.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 32,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,439.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie A. Huber sold 887 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $27,186.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,999.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,278 shares of company stock valued at $69,785. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Stock Performance

EQBK opened at $30.06 on Wednesday. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.06 and a 12-month high of $38.04. The stock has a market cap of $479.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day moving average of $32.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Equity Bancshares Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

