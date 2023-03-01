Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Shares in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,649,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Iridium Communications by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 522,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Iridium Communications by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Iridium Communications by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $61.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 876.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.62. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $32.88 and a one year high of $65.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.52 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $167,972.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,291 shares in the company, valued at $35,531,537.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $167,972.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,291 shares in the company, valued at $35,531,537.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 100,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $6,285,643.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,067 shares in the company, valued at $38,450,048.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,208 shares of company stock worth $11,019,529 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

