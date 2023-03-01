Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,081 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,062,328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $766,824,000 after purchasing an additional 155,981 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,658,530 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $628,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,172 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $677,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,095 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,481,192 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $279,047,000 after acquiring an additional 248,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Performance Food Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,850,141 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $246,921,000 after acquiring an additional 221,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Performance Food Group

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $29,365.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,090,816.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $29,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,790 shares in the company, valued at $9,090,816.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $58,015.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,452.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,470 shares of company stock valued at $148,516 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFGC shares. TheStreet cut Performance Food Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Shares of PFGC opened at $56.59 on Wednesday. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

