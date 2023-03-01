Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 424.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Waters were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,076,263,000 after purchasing an additional 30,274 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $707,174,000 after purchasing an additional 171,541 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $260,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 835,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $276,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.00.

Waters Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of WAT opened at $310.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $335.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.