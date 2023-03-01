Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 147.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 226,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after acquiring an additional 68,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $50,256.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMS Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Several research firms have weighed in on CMS. Credit Suisse Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

NYSE CMS opened at $58.97 on Wednesday. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.41 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.34.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.42%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

Featured Stories

