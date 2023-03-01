Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 161.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,936,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,040,000 after purchasing an additional 364,085 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,747,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,876,000 after purchasing an additional 328,741 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,068,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,705,000 after acquiring an additional 316,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,161,000 after acquiring an additional 218,505 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $102.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.83, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $87.01 and a one year high of $159.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $621,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,270.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $621,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,270.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,900 shares of company stock worth $1,968,148 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Featured Articles

