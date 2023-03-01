Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134,420 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 181.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 30,800 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $756,756.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,800 shares in the company, valued at $756,756. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $51,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $756,756.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,800 shares in the company, valued at $756,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 41,800 shares of company stock valued at $858,186. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.04. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.71 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

