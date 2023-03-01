Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stock Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,688 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 113,712 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 94.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 67.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1,891.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Associated Banc news, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $44,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,945.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $116,993.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,140.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $44,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,945.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

ASB opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average is $22.51. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $452.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.92 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

