Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,703 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.9% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 225,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,616,000 after buying an additional 12,637 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 42.8% in the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.3% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 59,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,560,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 99.2% during the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 107,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after purchasing an additional 53,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2.9% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 4,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Crown Castle stock opened at $130.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.64. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $199.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.63.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.