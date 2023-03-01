Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 122,000 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 214,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 31,630 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,340,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,619,000 after acquiring an additional 302,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Talos Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

