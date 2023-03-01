Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 14,692 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,692 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LAC. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 2,308.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LAC opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $40.39. The company has a current ratio of 52.06, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -33.70 and a beta of 1.52.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $42.50 to $38.50 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

