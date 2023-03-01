Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 15,250 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,250 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZS. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 294.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $131.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.64 and a twelve month high of $260.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $355.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.08 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Zscaler from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $144,044.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,549 shares in the company, valued at $36,929,882.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $144,044.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,929,882.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $811,877.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 296,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,879,034.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,735 shares of company stock worth $2,252,553 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

