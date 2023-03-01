Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 28,125 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,125 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 5.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 3.0% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 27,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 64,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Clarivate by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 112,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLVT stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.20. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Clarivate Plc has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarivate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics and workflow solutions. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment is composed of the academia and government, and life science and healthcare product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes the patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

