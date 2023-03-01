Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 28,196 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 88.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,529 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 28,196 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Target were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Target by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $168.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.48.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

