Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 3,364 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPN. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 279,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,309,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at about $486,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 59.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 443,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,949,000 after buying an additional 164,610 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 52.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 628.1% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Stock Down 1.2 %

GPN stock opened at $112.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 255.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.87 and its 200-day moving average is $111.47. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $146.71.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 227.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Global Payments to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush cut their target price on Global Payments to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Global Payments from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Global Payments from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

