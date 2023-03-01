Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 344,800 Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344,800 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGRO. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Adecoagro by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,704,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,290,000 after purchasing an additional 368,004 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 42.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,769,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,541,000 after buying an additional 1,426,974 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Adecoagro during the third quarter worth approximately $37,305,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Adecoagro during the second quarter worth approximately $13,015,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 0.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,417,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGRO opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.32. Adecoagro S.A. has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy, Land Transformation, and Corporate. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

