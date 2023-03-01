Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 37,165 Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its position in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,165 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Enovis were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Enovis by 0.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enovis by 3.5% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Enovis by 1.8% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Enovis by 1.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Enovis by 0.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Enovis news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 3,780 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $234,775.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,340,631.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 3,780 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $234,775.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,340,631.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 3,945 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $215,475.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,878,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,691 shares of company stock valued at $913,451 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENOV opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.10 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Enovis Co. has a 1-year low of $43.88 and a 1-year high of $123.32.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.79 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Enovis Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ENOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Enovis from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Enovis from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Enovis to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

