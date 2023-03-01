Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 37,165 Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,165 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Enovis were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Enovis in the third quarter worth about $539,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enovis by 25.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enovis by 6.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enovis by 32.5% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 88,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 21,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Enovis by 8.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enovis alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enovis news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 3,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $215,475.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,878,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 3,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $215,475.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,878,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $60,780.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,490.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,691 shares of company stock worth $913,451. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enovis Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Enovis from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enovis from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Enovis to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENOV opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. Enovis Co. has a twelve month low of $43.88 and a twelve month high of $123.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.17 and its 200 day moving average is $54.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -288.10 and a beta of 2.04.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

About Enovis

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.