Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 4,136 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1,694.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $30.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.23. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $51.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $4,923,867.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,208,353.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $1,317,469.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,266.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $4,923,867.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,527 shares in the company, valued at $18,208,353.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PENN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. CBRE Group dropped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Featured Articles

