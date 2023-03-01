Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 41,851 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 41,851 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in State Street were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of State Street by 6.4% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of State Street by 25.3% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 14.9% during the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in State Street by 83.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,872,000 after buying an additional 553,285 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on STT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded State Street from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on State Street from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.75.

Insider Activity at State Street

State Street Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of STT stock opened at $88.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.64. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $94.74.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

About State Street

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

