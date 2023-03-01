Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 4,712 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,712 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.5% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Phillips 66 by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $102.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $73.85 and a 12 month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PSX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.07.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

