Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 50,600 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 50,600 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,457 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Western Digital by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 133,293 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Western Digital by 318.2% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 275,868 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after buying an additional 209,896 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Western Digital by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 231,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after buying an additional 112,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 15.2% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 41,707 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.61 and a 200 day moving average of $37.90. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $63.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. Western Digital’s revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WDC. StockNews.com raised Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark raised Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.40.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

