Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 5,327 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,322 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,327 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Adobe were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 338.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 146 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE opened at $323.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $352.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $479.21.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.37.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

