Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 5,706 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,706 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Evergy were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in Evergy by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in Evergy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evergy Price Performance

EVRG stock opened at $58.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $73.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.58.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Evergy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 75.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVRG. Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

