Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 61,974 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 81.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61,974 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LSCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 33.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,909,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,254 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 453.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,329,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,216 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 96.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,531,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,314,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,073.9% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 719,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,818,000 after purchasing an additional 657,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 246.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 808,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,196,000 after acquiring an additional 574,941 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $84.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.38 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.00. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $92.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.73 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 26,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,831,752.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 758,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,368,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 26,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,831,752.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 758,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,368,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $1,103,521.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,611.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,773 shares of company stock worth $9,879,803. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.