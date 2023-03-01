Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 78,900 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 96.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 78,900 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 104.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on GD shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

General Dynamics Price Performance

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $227.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $207.42 and a one year high of $256.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

