Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 78,900 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 78,900 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 15.3% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Down 1.2 %

GD opened at $227.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $207.42 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.04.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.