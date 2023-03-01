Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 8,200 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 71,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 62,156 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $451,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $75.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.43. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $63.17 and a 52 week high of $89.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.11 and a 200-day moving average of $74.50.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $348.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.42 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 9.80%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

