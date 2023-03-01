Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 8,678 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,678 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Copa were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPA. Marathon Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,410,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Copa by 559.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after purchasing an additional 463,244 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Copa by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,855,000 after acquiring an additional 297,595 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Copa by 77.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,851,000 after acquiring an additional 280,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Copa during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,563,000. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPA opened at $92.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.41 and a 200 day moving average of $80.67. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $96.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.40. Copa had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company had revenue of $890.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CPA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Copa from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Copa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.13.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

