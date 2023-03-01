Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 89,011 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 82.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89,011 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Pure Storage by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pure Storage by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Pure Storage by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $283,635.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pure Storage news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $283,635.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $748,993.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,011,286.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,075 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pure Storage Price Performance

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.87. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 713.68, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $676.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.84 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PSTG. TheStreet upgraded Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.94.

Pure Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

See Also

