Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 89,011 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89,011 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 50.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Pure Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 286.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Pure Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $748,993.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,011,286.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $748,993.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,011,286.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $283,635.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,997.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,075 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Price Performance

NYSE:PSTG opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.87. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 713.68, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $676.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.84 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Pure Storage to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.94.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

