Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 9,337 Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its stake in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,337 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Blink Charging by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,258,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,295,000 after purchasing an additional 29,917 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Blink Charging by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,929 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Blink Charging by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 139,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 58,514 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 127,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 77,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 33,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on BLNK shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Blink Charging to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Blink Charging to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Blink Charging Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Blink Charging

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.98. Blink Charging Co. has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The company has a market capitalization of $541.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 3.04.

In related news, Director Jack Levine acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,371.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jack Levine acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,371.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 143,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $1,552,683.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,884,433 shares in the company, valued at $20,370,720.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.