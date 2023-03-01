Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 9,337 Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,337 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 97.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 23,069 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Blink Charging by 23.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Blink Charging by 73.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Blink Charging by 78.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Blink Charging by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blink Charging news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 143,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $1,552,683.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,884,433 shares in the company, valued at $20,370,720.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jack Levine acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,371.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 143,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $1,552,683.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,884,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,370,720.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blink Charging Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. Blink Charging Co. has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average of $14.98. The firm has a market cap of $541.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 3.04.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Blink Charging to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Blink Charging to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blink Charging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Blink Charging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.