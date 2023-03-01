Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $541,000 Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Natera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Natera by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 4,595.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Natera by 970.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Stock Performance

NTRA opened at $48.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.71 and its 200-day moving average is $43.77. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $67.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

NTRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Natera to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,236 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $48,883.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 570,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,546,426.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $48,883.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 570,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,546,426.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 19,326 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $844,159.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,323.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,453 shares of company stock valued at $4,798,804 over the last 90 days. 10.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

