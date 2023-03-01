Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $691,000 Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,081 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth $4,842,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 111.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 583 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 65.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 325.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 954 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFGC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Performance Food Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

PFGC stock opened at $56.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.23 and a 12-month high of $63.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.41 and its 200 day moving average is $54.71.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $13.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $30,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,805.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $58,015.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,452.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $30,630.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,470 shares of company stock valued at $148,516 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

