Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 83.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,340 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,140 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,893,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,212 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in CoStar Group by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,477,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in CoStar Group by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 6,874,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $70.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.92 and a quick ratio of 13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.86. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $53.25 and a one year high of $85.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.42.

CSGP has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

