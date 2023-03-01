Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 259.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $766,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Global Payments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Global Payments from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $112.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.87 and a 200 day moving average of $111.47. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $146.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

