Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,848,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,693,000 after purchasing an additional 137,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Proto Labs by 8.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,603,000 after buying an additional 85,135 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Proto Labs by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,087,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,602,000 after buying an additional 11,047 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Proto Labs by 15.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 726,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,476,000 after buying an additional 99,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Proto Labs by 63.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 461,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,426,000 after buying an additional 179,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

PRLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Shares of Proto Labs stock opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.16. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.04 and a 52 week high of $56.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.09.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

