Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,049 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 10,509 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Oracle were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after buying an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $87.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.56 and its 200-day moving average is $78.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $91.22.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Oracle to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

