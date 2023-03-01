Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,340 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSGP. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $70.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.42. The firm has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.98, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.86. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.25 and a 52-week high of $85.37. The company has a quick ratio of 13.92, a current ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

