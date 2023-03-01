Hedeker Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,444 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,393 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.2% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $1,596,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,426 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $94.23 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.46 and its 200 day moving average is $105.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -351.59, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

