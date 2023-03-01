Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Hillenbrand Trading Up 0.7 %

Hillenbrand stock opened at $47.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $53.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.21). Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.56%.

About Hillenbrand



Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

Featured Articles

