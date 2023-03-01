Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,138 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLMN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 728.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,548,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 86.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,783,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080,908 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $14,361,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 432.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,199,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 3,149.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 990,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 960,089 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ HLMN opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.77 and a beta of 1.56. Hillman Solutions Corp has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $12.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $350.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.66 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

