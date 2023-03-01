Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 108.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,156 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,817,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,009 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,943,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,637,000 after buying an additional 1,275,585 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,098,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,781,000 after buying an additional 944,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,221,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRG. StockNews.com downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Bank of America raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

KRG stock opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -310.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -1,371.43%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

