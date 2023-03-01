Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys Shares of 33,082 SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 33,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 6.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 112.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 172.8% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 54,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 34,375 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,592,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,689,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 22.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 555,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,560,000 after purchasing an additional 101,300 shares during the period.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on SEAS. StockNews.com downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.
In other news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 15,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $997,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,122. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
