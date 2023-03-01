Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,117 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPRI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capri by 41.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,182,000 after acquiring an additional 782,577 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at about $21,338,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of Capri by 43.6% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,251,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,096,000 after purchasing an additional 380,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Capri by 252.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 397,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,616,000 after purchasing an additional 285,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPRI. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.13.

Capri Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $49.57 on Wednesday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $69.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.23.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Capri had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Featured Stories

