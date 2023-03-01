Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 77.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,403 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

FLO opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.68. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.37.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 4.75%. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Flowers Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Featured Articles

