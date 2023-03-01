Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74,731 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,598,000 after purchasing an additional 417,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Terex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,978,000 after purchasing an additional 68,739 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Terex by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,041 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,963,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,128,000 after purchasing an additional 65,478 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Terex by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,225,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,377,000 after acquiring an additional 90,371 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Terex

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $8,424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,313,561.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $134,778.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,993.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $8,424,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,609 shares in the company, valued at $36,313,561.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,428 shares of company stock valued at $10,307,778. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Terex Trading Up 2.7 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Terex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Terex from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Terex from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Terex from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

NYSE:TEX opened at $59.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $59.64. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.79.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Terex had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Terex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 19th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Terex Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.98%.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

Featured Articles

