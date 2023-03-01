Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,852 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,047 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 307.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on WTFC. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.70.

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $92.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.79 and a 200-day moving average of $88.06. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $76.13 and a one year high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

See Also

