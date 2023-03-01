Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.60 Million Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,975 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,307,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,580,000 after buying an additional 452,809 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,437,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,769,000 after purchasing an additional 27,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,296,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,314,000 after purchasing an additional 34,967 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,636,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,002,000 after purchasing an additional 263,124 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,382,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,349,000 after purchasing an additional 185,339 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $86.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.16. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.18 and a twelve month high of $88.97. The stock has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.75 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.70%.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $1,522,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,916,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,922,690.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 200,400 shares of company stock valued at $15,502,636. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

